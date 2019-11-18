Lutheran Heritage Center announces their 15th Annual Christmas Exhibit

ALTENBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - The Lutheran Heritage Center’s 15th Annual Christmas Exhibit will feature more than 50 newly designed themed trees this year.
They are also introducing the Harold and Geraldine Gloystein Collection, which is more than 200 Nativity Scenes from their travels around the world.
The exhibit space is 4,000 square feet and has been transformed into a Christmas Wonderland.
The exhibit is currently open daily from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. through January 15. Admission is free.
They will have extended hours during the Christmas Country Church Tour on Dec. 12-13, which are 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
For more information contact us at: 573-824-6070 or visit: www.lutheranmuseum.com
