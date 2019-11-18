Life Hacks with Laura: Tangled dolls hair

(KFVS) - Do you have this problem at home, Barbie’s hair or your doll’s hair is kind of a tangled mess? Here is a hack to help get those tangles out much easier.
All you need is one cup of warm water and then one cup of liquid fabric softener. Let those mix together and then you are just going to lay your doll’s hair right into the mixture and make sure it really gets in the hair.
The more tangled the hair, the longer you will want to keep it soaking in this mixture. If it is really bad you can even let it soak overnight.
When you are ready, just squeeze out the excess and start working your comb through the hair.
Then rinse the mixture out and let it dry.
