Law enforcement begin Thanksgiving crack-down on impaired, unbuckled drivers

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Law enforcement in Illinois are warning drivers they will be out in force ahead and during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Officers, including those with the Carterville Police Department and Herrin Police Department, will be partnering with the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement for increased patrols and traffic stops.
The high-visibility crackdown will run from Friday, Nov. 22 through the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 2.
They are part of the "Click It or Ticket’ and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns.
Officers will be focusing on impaired and unbuckled drivers.
According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, there were 15 deadly crashes in Illinois over the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Five of the deaths involved at least one driver who had been drinking alcohol.
“Holiday traffic brings with it an increased risk for accidents,” said Officer Ryan Hudson. “To ensure your family makes it to and from your Thanksgiving feast without incident, make a conscious choice to buckle up and plan ahead for a sober ride home.”
The "Click It or Ticket’ and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns are supported by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.