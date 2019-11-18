Initiative would cap insulin prescription costs in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - With diabetes becoming more and more common, lawmakers in Illinois are looking to put a cap on the cost of insulin.
Representative Nathan Reitz, D-Steeleville, is heading the initiative to create caps for insulin prescriptions.
“My commitment to building a stronger Illinois includes fighting for affordable health care and reining in prescription drug costs,” said Reitz. “It is wrong that there are folks out there that have to choose between filling their prescriptions, or buying groceries and keeping a roof over their head.”
Senate Bill 667 is a measure that would cap the co-pay for insulin at $100 per month, according to Reitz.
The bill recently passed the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives.
Reitz said the bill is in response to the massive spike in insulin prices. The pries increased between 2002 and 2013 by nearly 300 percent.
“Diabetes is a common health condition, especially among seniors, many of whom live on a fixed income,” continued Reitz. “We all know and love a person with diabetes. These people should not have to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars out-of-pocket for a medication that they need to survive.”
About 1.3 million adults are living with diabetes in Illinois and insulin is part of maintaining their health and quality of life.
