First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The nicest days of the week look to be Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper ridge builds over the south. Highs by Wednesday should make it above 60°, although a cool southwest breeze could start to develop by then. The second half of the week will be active and at times wet. There are still great uncertainties as to the exact timing of weather systems (models vary greatly) but currently it looks like one shot of rain will be early Thursday, with another early Friday, and perhaps a third Friday night into early Saturday. The net result will be a cooler, wet period with an inch or more of rainfall before we dry out again next weekend.