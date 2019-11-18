4 dead in car crash in Montgomery County Illinois

MONGOMERY COUNTY, Il. (KFVS) - Saturday, Nov. 16, around 6:21 p.m., there was a two car accident near 23 Miles East of E. 14th Road, that resulted in four deaths.
A Toyota was traveling eastbound and a Ford was traveling westbound.
The Ford crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the Toyota head-on.
The driver and the three passengers of the Toyota were pronounced deceased on scene by the Montgomery County Coroner.
Two of the fatalities were 14-year-old girls,
The driver of the Ford suffered life-threatening injuries, he was transported to a local trauma center by an ARCH Helicopter.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.
