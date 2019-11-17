Illinois State Police will ramp up enforcement efforts for Thanksgiving Holiday Season

DU QUOIN , Il. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police District 13 Commander, Casey Faro, is informing drivers that the enforcement efforts ramping up to Thanksgiving Weekend are beginning.
The police will be watching for the “fatal four violations.” They are driving under the influence, distracted driving, speeding, failure to wear a seat belt.
ISP calls these violations the “fatal four” because statistically, they result in fatal crashes often.
Troopers are also aggressively enforcing Scott’s Law violations, which have claimed the lives of three troopers this year alone, and caused injuries to several other troopers.
Commander Faro reminds drivers to avoid the “fatal four” violations by finding a sober driver if you have been drinking, focus on your driving, follow the speed limits- especially in construction zones, and ensure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.
Additionally, Scott’s Law violations will not be tolerated.
