First responder organization helps feed those in need

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local first responders helped those less fortunate on Saturday with a food drive in Cape Girardeau.
These first responders are part of an organization called Badges Give Back.
The Badges Give Back organization is made up of police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians and other first responders.
Normally the organization helps give back to other first responders. However, they wanted to help those that are struggling to feed their families.
There was roughly 200 families that came out to the event that are food insecure.
First responders and volunteers we talked with say it's important they do what they can to help out.
"We saw a need and we saw something that we could do to help our communities more, so we wanted to give back to them," Volunteer Heather Williams said. I'm completely overwhelmed by the response of individuals here and if feels real good to be able to do a small part to help some of our community members."
The event also featured a touch-a-truck event where there were police cars, fire department trucks and a sheriff’s department vehicle were on hand.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.