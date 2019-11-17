First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A weak weather system will be approaching the area today from the west, spreading more clouds and even an isolated shower across the area. The best chance of a shower or two will be late afternoon into early tonight, but with dry air at the surface significant rainfall is not likely. Otherwise there should be just enough sunshine to push afternoon temps into the low 50s….so another cool but not cold November day. Monday looks similar…with partly cloudy skies early giving way to more clouds in the afternoon…maybe even a sprinkle or two in the evening.
The first half of the upcoming week will bring a nice warming trend…with highs in the low 60s by Wednesday. Unfortunately it will be short-lived, as things will turn wet and cooler again for the second half of the week. The pattern for Thursday thru Saturday continue to look messy with 2 or even 3 periods of wet weather possible. Models are having much difficulty resolving a series of systems moving thru from west to east…but there looks to be a good chance of rain on Thursday morning….then a slight chance on Friday morning…then another better chance Friday night into early Saturday. There may even be a bit of wet snow on Saturday morning depending on the path of an upper low, but right now this is anything but certain, so stay tuned.
