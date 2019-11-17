First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The first half of the upcoming week will bring a nice warming trend…with highs in the low 60s by Wednesday. Unfortunately it will be short-lived, as things will turn wet and cooler again for the second half of the week. The pattern for Thursday thru Saturday continue to look messy with 2 or even 3 periods of wet weather possible. Models are having much difficulty resolving a series of systems moving thru from west to east…but there looks to be a good chance of rain on Thursday morning….then a slight chance on Friday morning…then another better chance Friday night into early Saturday. There may even be a bit of wet snow on Saturday morning depending on the path of an upper low, but right now this is anything but certain, so stay tuned.