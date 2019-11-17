Deer processing businesses very busy in Missouri’s opening weekend

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s opening weekend in Missouri for hunting deer using firearms.
This brought many across the state out to try to bag their prize deer.
It also brought a lot of business to deer processing businesses as well.
Stonie’s Sausage Shop in Perryville had a line of customers on Sunday who were dropping off their deer to get it processed.
Stonie’s Sausage Shop Co-Owner Roger Wibbenmeyer said not only did they have a lot of business from processing sales, but it also benefited retail sales as well.
"Anytime you draw in this many people, you're increasing your business," Wibbenmeyer said. "The deer products obviously increase it on their own but it's just people. Get people in the store and that's what it's all about."
Wibbenmeyer said a lot of people came by on Sunday because the weather worked in their favor.
"We've been extremely busy," Wibbenmeyer said. "Considering the cold weather, people don't have to bring the deer in on Saturday. So they wait until Sunday so we are getting an influx of both days kill."
He said they had a full staff on the retail side and up to 10 employees in the back helping with the processing side.
Firearms season for November in Missouri ends on November 26.
