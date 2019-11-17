Church destroyed by fire in Fairdealing, Mo.

FAIRDEALING, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire has completely destroyed a church in Fairdealing, Missouri on Sunday, Nov. 17.
According to Logan Creek Fire Chief Terry Slayton, the call came in at 12:50 a.m. that Pilgrims Rest Church on Highway 160.
The church was fully engulfed and mutual aid was requested.
When crews arrived on the scene, the floor to the building had completely fallen through and it believed that the fire had been going for some time.
Oxly, Highway K, Purman and Doniphan Fire Departments all assisted.
The fire was finally contained around 6:30 a.m. and the building is considered a total loss.
The State Fire Marshal and the ATF are investigating.
