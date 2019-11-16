Spirit of Democracy benefits National Stars and Stripes Museum

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Spirit of Democracy event will be held at the A.C. Brase Arena building in Cape Girardeau Saturday night.
Keynote speakers of the event include Governor Mike Parson and Max Lederer, Current Publisher of the Stars and Stripes Newspaper.
The mission of this event is to celebrate, encourage, and promote commitment and service to our country while also honoring our veterans.
Money raised from the event will also help fund employees to be hired for the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, Mo.
Stars and Stripes Museum Board President Jim Martin said introducing paid positions at the museum should be an incentive for those to take an interest in helping preserve the museum.
“It’s difficult,” Martin said. It’s with growing difficulty to find people who will step up and and volunteer, to be part of the organization and to be part of any type of commitment and service."
Martin said it's important that the younger generations understand America's past but to also be a respectful member of society within the organization.
“We’re trying to teach our young people about commitment and service,” Martin said. “Not just about historic artifacts or the Stars and Stripes newspapers specifically. And we need to be able to do that in a meaningful way and a way that’s going to matter.”
A unique aspect about the museum is the U.S. military newspaper called ‘The Stars and Stripes’ was founded in Bloomfield, Mo. back on November 9, 1861.
The museum even has an original copy of the first paper displayed for the public to view.
The museum also showcases a variety of important moments from American involved wars and other events in various countries around the world in reported history.
The Stars and Stripes newspaper still publishes daily with four print editions serving Europe, the Middle East, Japan and South Korea. In addition to that, they also publish digital editions of the paper.
Tickets for the dinner event are $100 a plate with table sponsorship for $1,000. For more information, go to the National Stars and Stripes Museum and Library website here or call (573) 568-2055.
