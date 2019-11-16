Scouts collect roughly 40,000 food items for area food pantries

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Boy Scouts of America and volunteers across the Heartland in Illinois and Missouri collected bags of food from neighborhoods as part of the 35th annual Scouting For Food drive.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, thousands of Scouts delivered more than 1 million blue Scouting For Food bags throughout the St. Louis metro area, southeast Missouri, and southern Illinois.
They returned this week and collected tens of thousands of donated canned goods and other non-perishable items.
Last year, Scouting For Food gathered 1.9 million items of food which provided more than 1 million meals for the needy.
Food collected in the 5-county southeast Missouri area on Saturday will help provide food for 18 food pantries which will then be distributed to those in need.
Those counties include, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, parts of Scott and Stoddard for the district.
Boy Scouts of America Shawnee District Executive Ashley Metelski said it's important to make sure they help provide for those in need.
"To see our scouts provide this type of service to the community is wonderful," Metelski said. "Our scouts love doing it. Our adult volunteers love doing it. We love to see the smiles on people's faces for those that truly are in need to see how great the impact is for them."
"It's where we really get to see our scouts in action, all of them across the board," Metelski said. "It's amazing to see the work that these people are doing just to ensure that our communities are really helping those in need."
Residents who do not receive a bag can take canned food donations to any Goodwill store location Nov. 17-24. For more information about Scouting For Food, visit www.sff.stlbsa.org.
The 2019 Scouting for Food title sponsor is MERS Missouri Goodwill. Other sponsors include Great Clips, Raising Cane’s and MedExpress.
