First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Our cool but mainly quiet pattern looks to continue, although with some minor features moving through on Sunday and Monday. Today looks to be sunny and cool with light northeast winds as a surface high moves over the region. Most of tonight looks to remain clear, but by tomorrow morning a few clouds will be moving in from the northwest. On Sunday an upper trough will be approaching with an increase in mainly upper-level moisture. This will bring increasing clouds, but daytime air temps look to sneak a few degrees higher with light south winds developing. Models are showing some minor precip chances Sunday afternoon and evening…but with very low humidity levels this is likely to be isolated light showers or sprinkles….so measureable rain chances look pretty low. More like a ‘few raindrops on the windshield’ sort of system.
Another upper trough drops through on Monday, with once again mainly upper level moisture and clouds. Otherwise the week ahead will bring a gradual warming trend. This will come to an end late in the week as a cold front moves through on Thursday. Models continue to struggle with the details, but the current scenario has clouds and showers on Thursday, followed by cooler and drier conditions again for the end of the week and next weekend. Stay tuned, however, if you’ve got weekend plans because the timing of this next system is still somewhat in doubt….in particular rain chances may linger into Friday in some areas.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.