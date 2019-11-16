First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Our cool but mainly quiet pattern looks to continue, although with some minor features moving through on Sunday and Monday. Today looks to be sunny and cool with light northeast winds as a surface high moves over the region. Most of tonight looks to remain clear, but by tomorrow morning a few clouds will be moving in from the northwest. On Sunday an upper trough will be approaching with an increase in mainly upper-level moisture. This will bring increasing clouds, but daytime air temps look to sneak a few degrees higher with light south winds developing. Models are showing some minor precip chances Sunday afternoon and evening…but with very low humidity levels this is likely to be isolated light showers or sprinkles….so measureable rain chances look pretty low. More like a ‘few raindrops on the windshield’ sort of system.