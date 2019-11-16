First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Our cool and mostly dry pattern is set to continue for a few more days. Mostly dry, because a weak upper system late Sunday (and another late Monday) could bring a few light showers or sprinkles…but no significant precip of any sort is expected until about Thursday. Tonight will once again be mostly clear and chilly. Sunday will bring increasing clouds…but probably still enough sunshine to push highs mostly above 50° by afternoon. Again- a few light showers or sprinkles are possible late Sunday into Sunday evening but doesn’t look like much. Another such system will bring clouds and a few sprinkles late Monday….but otherwise it should be another fairly nice day.