Ill. State Police dashcam video shows truck nearly hitting troopers, woman on icy road

WAYNE CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police called it a “miracle on ice.” Dashcam video showed two trooper and a woman who came within inches of being hit by a box truck on an icy road.
According to ISP, it was during an ice storm on November 12. Troopers were helping a stranded motorist by changing her tire on Interstate 64 at mile post 101 near Wayne City when they came within inches of losing their lives.
The box truck was going westbound on I-64 when it lost control on the ice-covered pavement. It hit the Mercury Mountaineer before overturning onto the grassy shoulder of the interstate.
Both troopers and the woman were outside of the Mountaineer at the time of the crash and were forced to run away from the interstate and down an embankment to avoid being hit.
In the video, you can hear the troopers yell, “Watch out,” and pull the woman out of the way.
Fortunately, they said she was down in the ditch line as the box truck passed over the top of her and barely missed the two troopers.
Neither trooper was injured, as well as passenger in the Mountaineer at the time of the crash.
The woman was injured as a result of the crash and taken to an area hospital. According to ISP, she was treated and released.
The Department said while this was not a Scott’s law violation because the box truck driver had already moved over to the left lane, he was not slowing due to caution as he proceeded past the scene.
The driver of the Mitsubishi box truck, Shi Jinglin, 41, of Flushing, New York, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Wayne City Fire Department, Wayne City Ambulance Service and Rickl’s Towing (Grayville and Fairfield) assisted at the crash scene.
