2 women arrested for credit card fraud, charged items from inmate store

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A credit card fraud investigation has led to the arrest of two Paducah, Kentucky women.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation on Oct. 25 after a woman reported there were two $55 fraudulent online charges on her bank account to Inmate Sales.
Inmate Sales is a company used by jails for inmates to make phone calls and purchase items while incarcerated.
Detectives said the fraudulent charges were traced to McCracken County inmate Ricosha Young and to Cynthia White.
Both were charged with fraudulent use of a credit card under $500.
According to the sheriff’s office, Young had recorded the victim’s bank card information when she was working at a restaurant. Young then allegedly forwarded the card information to White, who created a fake account online and made the two fraudulent charges.
