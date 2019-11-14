Vehicle stopped with spike stripes after driver flees, man arrested

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in McCracken County after deputies said he fled a traffic stop.
Michael Lindblad, 33, of Paducah is facing the following charges:
- Speeding 26 MPH or > speed limit
- Reckless driving
- No registration receipt
- No registration plates
- Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)
- Operating motor vehicle under influence alcohol 1st offense (aggravated circumstance)
- Possession of open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle
- Operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
- Failure to produce insurance card
Lindblad was also served with two McCracken County bench warrants, as well as a parole warrant.
More charges are pending for violations that occurred in Ballard County.
On Wednesday, Nov. 13 around 11 p.m., McCracken County Sheriff Corporal Jeremy Renfrow attempted to stop a 2004 Ford Truck, for traffic violations.
This was in the area of New Holt Road and Blandville Road.
Deputies said the driver, Lindblad, did not stop.
Deputies gave chase and Lindblad fled into Ballard County.
Ballard County Deputies stopped him on US HWY 60, near Turner Landing with spike stripes that deflated both of the vehicles front tires.
The vehicle quickly became disabled and Lindblad was taken into custody without further incident.
He was lodged in McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.