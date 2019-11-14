Story of dog abuse has a happy ending

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (CBS) - A rescue dog’s new owners did some digging to learn more about his past..
Nancy Faust of Mundelein, Ill. said Cooper had so much energy, she was afraid they couldn’t handle him.
“He knows sit, he knows not to jump on the furniture,” she said.
But his history was kind of a mystery.
“I think he might be some golden doodle, terrier kind of dog,” she said.
Nancy Faust adopted Cooper just weeks ago from Mundelein’s Reach Rescue, where they only knew he was now healthy, and came from challenging conditions in Texas.
With a detective’s eye, Faust looked closely at her adoption papers, tracing Cooper to a rescue in south Texas, and then a Facebook page with his picture.
“I said, ‘that’s Cooper!’ and then I went nuts.”
More details online revealed Cooper was rescued from a multi-state hoarding situation. It involved 270 dogs in all, in Missouri and Texas, crammed into cages, more than two dozen dead.
Tiffany Woodington is among two in custody on animal abuse charges. Missouri authorities say they are frustrated current laws limit jail time to a maximum of four years.
“I felt bad for him having gone through so much in his life and I said, ‘maybe I should let him jump on the furniture,’” Faust said.
Nancy Faust is also serenading Cooper, and boy is he a lucky dog.
You might know Faust as the Chicago White Sox long-time organist. Her music, maybe, has helped Cooper become such a lovable survivor.
Like most pets, this doggy is priceless.
Both Houses of Congress have passed legislation that would strengthen federal laws for the prosecution of animal cruelty. It’s currently awaiting the president’s signature.
