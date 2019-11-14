Southeast High School Students Gear-Up for MoDOTs 16th Annual Bridge Building Competition

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - After weeks of work to build the most efficient model bridges, Southeast Missouri high school students are now gearing-up to put their bridges to the test.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will test bridges entered into its 16th Annual Bridge Building Competition Thursday, Nov. 21 at Southeast Missouri State University’s Academic Hall Auditorium in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Doors will open at 8 a.m., with the competition beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at around 2 p.m.
The competition challenges high school juniors and seniors to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials, just 15 pieces of balsa wood, thread and glue.
Prizes donated by area businesses and organizations will be awarded to the top-five bridge building winners, as well as for the most aesthetic bridge and the electronic bridge building contest.
As in previous years, cash prizes donated by the SE Chapter Transportation Employee Association of Missouri will be given to the top three schools with the best overall performance.
Prize donations and supply sponsorship have been made possible by the following businesses and organizations: SE Chapter Transportation Employee Association of Missouri, Southeast Missouri State University, Three Rivers Community College, Southeast Missouri State University Department of Engineering & Technology, Southeast Chapter of the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers and the Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety.
Prizes donated by area businesses and organizations will be awarded to the top bridge building winners.
In addition, MoDOT has partnered with Arkansas State University, Southeast Missouri State University, Missouri University of Science and Technology, University of Missouri-Columbia and Southern Illinois University to offer seniors interested in civil engineering up to $10,000 in scholarships.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Southeast Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety will be on hand during the competition to discuss the importance of buckling-up with the Seat Belt Convincer, which simulates how it feels to be in a traffic crash.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.