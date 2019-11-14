Snow day videos helps bridge student, parent and staff relations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This was the third snow video in a row for the Cape Central School District in Cape Girardeau.
Their parody of Old Town Road showed Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass inform the public that they let out of school with an nontraditional way through a fun series of video clips.
Cape Technology Center Digital Media teacher Randy McWilson said it’s a great way for the Superintendent to continue bridging the relationships between staff, students and parents.
"He has such a good rapport with the students. He comes in our buildings all the time and he has that connection with students. And I think things like this are one of those bridges that he's building to say hey, we're all in this together. Let's make this fun. Education doesn't have to be something strict and solid."
McWilson said many have been already asking what next year’s video might be. He said, the video will be different and it will blow your mind.
