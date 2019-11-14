Sandbag removal from historic flooding is in the works

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - If you drive through East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, reminders of the historic 2019 flooding remain.
Piles of sandbags can be seen in parking lots and some single bags can be seen throughout the hard hit community.
The bags are an eyesore and reminder of a very tough time this summer in the village.
Many have questioned, “When will the used sandbags be removed?”
There is now an answer.
According to Becky Glodo with the Village of East Cape Girardeau, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) has approved the removal of sandbags from the community.
There is not a date set for the removal, but the state is processing the paperwork to get the work done.
Heartland News will let you know when the sandbag removal process will begin.
This isn’t the first time old sandbags have caused a problem in the village.
Residents were told to conserve water and their use of the sewage system because sand from bags was clogging the drainage system.
