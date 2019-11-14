Propane shortage prompts emergency declaration in Mo., Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has granted a Regional Emergency Declaration for seven states due to a high demand and low supply of propane.
Missouri and Illinois are among the seven states under the disaster declaration. Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin are the other states affected.
The disaster declaration allows for the transportation of propane, natural gas and heating oil.
Currently, propane is in high demand due to winter weather conditions and high moisture grain.
More households are using the gas to heat their homes.
Farmers are also using propane to dry out their grain after a very wet and delayed harvest.
According to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office, propane supplies are low due to delivery issues caused by early winter weather conditions.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.