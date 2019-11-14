Prairie Farms wins 14 awards in the 2019 National Milk Producers Federation Cheese Contest

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Prairie Farms won a total of 14 awards in the industry leading 2019 National Milk Producers Federation Championship Cheese Contest.
The contest was held in New Orleans Nov. 3, to Nov. 6.
The Prairie Farms plants in Carbondale, Ill.; Quincy, Ill.; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Luana, Iowa; Faribault, Minn.; and Shullsburg, Wis., when combined took four 1st place, three 2nd place, and five 3rd place finishes.
Prairie Farms also earned the “Best in Class” Cottage Cheese Award and took 10 of 12 awards in the cottage cheese and Swiss cheese categories.
“We made a great showing in last year’s contest, but this takes it to another level. We are extremely proud of winning the top category award for our new Garden Veggie Cottage Cheese,” said Ed Mullins, CEO of Prairie Farms Dairy. “All of the hard work and dedication of our farm families and employees is paying off with these awards. I’m honored to say we produce some of the best cheese products anywhere.”
In the Cottage Cheese Contest, Prairie Farms competed in three categories: Regular, Reduced Fat, Flavored.
The Carbondale plant took 1st place in the regular and reduced fat categories with small curd and 2% small curd.
The Quincy plant made a strong showing by taking 2nd place in the reduced fat category with 2% small curd and 3rd place in the regular category with 4% small curd.
In the flavored category, the Fort Wayne plant swept all three awards.
Garden Veggie received the top honor of “Best in Class” Cottage Cheese.
Fort Wayne won 3rd place for reduced fat small curd in the reduced fat category.
In the Cheese Contest, Prairie Farms competed in three categories: Hard Mold/Italian, Swiss, and Open Class.
The Shullsburg plant took 1st place with Baby Swiss in the Swiss category.
In the Hard & Mold Ripened Italian Category, Caves of Faribault took 2nd place for St. Pete’s Select Blue and 3rd place for AmaGorg Gorgonzola.
The Luana plant took 3rd place finishes with Swiss cheese in the Swiss category and cream cheese in the Open Class category.
