Police investigating shooting in Harrisburg, Ill., victim shot twice

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Harrisburg, Illinois.
Officers were called to Oglesby St. at approximately 9:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14 to a report of a man being shot.
When they arrived to the scene, officers report they found a 38-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds.
The victim had been shot in the chest/abdomen area and in the hip.
The victim was flown to an out-of-state hospital for treatment.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting to contact Harrisburg Police at Saline County Central Dispatch at 618-252-8661.
