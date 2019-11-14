Life Hacks with Laura: Snowman cheese stick

(KFVS) - This one doesn’t take a whole lot of craftiness, so this may be right up your alley if you’re not feeling crafty.
It’s just a cute little snowman made out of a cheese stick that can be the perfect addition to your child’s lunch.
All you will need is a permanent black and orange marker. You take your black marker and make a little hat at the top, color it in. Then make two little eyes and a black mouth, make sure to leave room for the nose. Then draw three little buttons down the cheese stick.
Grab the orange marker and draw in a little nose. And there you go, now you have a cute little snowman that will be a nice surprise in their lunchbox.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.