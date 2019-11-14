Life Hacks with Laura: Chip gift bag

(KFVS) - A chip bag...as a gift bag? It might sound ridiculous, but it is cheap and it is cute once you are finished.
All you have to do is turn it inside out, and make sure to wash off the chip residue with soap and water.
You now have your shiny little gift bag. After you’ve done that, you want to decorate it with some ribbons and fill it up with something great.
When the person receives your gift, they may even get a little chuckle when they realize what you used to wrap their present.
