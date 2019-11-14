5 injured in head-on crash on ice covered road in Iron County, Mo.

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people were seriously injured and two have moderate injuries after a crash in Iron County, Missouri.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said Elizabeth L. Wheeler, 35 of Ellington, was headed south on Missouri 49 south of Viburnum in a 2018 GMC Terrain.
Erik E. Hancock, 50 of Pocatello, Idaho was headed north in a 2019 Jeep Compass.
Also in the vehicle with Hancock was 38-year-old Genevieve M. Castillo of Salt Lake County, Utah, 52-year-old Scott Moffatt of Corpus Cristi, Texas and 86-year-old Harold M. Ray of Potosi, Mo.
Officials said the crash happened when Wheeler lost control of her vehicle on a partially ice covered road.
She crossed the center line and hit Hancock’s vehicle head on.
Wheeler was taken to a St. Louis hospital. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Hancock and Castillo were flown to a St. Louis hopital and Moffatt and Ray were taken to a separate hospital by ambulance.
Both vehicles were totally damaged.
