Grand opening of Oak Ridge R-VI Pre-School playground

OAK RIDGE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Oak Ridge R-6 school district relocated its early childhood program to the elementary building in newly constructed classrooms that were completed in August this year.
In years past, the early childhood building was located across the street from the rest of the school district.
“It’s nice to all be under the same roof. We feel like we are more a part of the school district now,” said Karen Schneider, Preschool Director/Pre-K Teacher. As part of the new addition, a new preschool playground was constructed, in part due to a grant.
The Oak Ridge School District Grant Coordinator, Tammy Brock, applied for a Missouri Department of Natural Resources Playground Scrap Tire Surface Grant.
The grant was used to pay for the playground tiles for the New Pre-School Playground.
The district was awarded around $29,000 to pay for the recycled tire tiles.
The tiles are made of 100% Missouri Tires which is a great way to recycle tires.
Brock welcomed the grandparents, community members, students, and staff at the grand opening of the new playground with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
This was in collaboration with a Grandparents’ Day Celebration which is Thursday, Nov. 14.
During the event, grandparents received a gift made by their grandchild.
They also had a snack together as they enjoyed time with their grandchildren and teachers on the playground.
The students and grandparents were given information on the Importance of Recycling Tires and how this made the playground much safer place to play.
