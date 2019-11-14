Freightliner rolled over, spilled hazardous material on I-24

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The driver of a commercial motor vehicle was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Williamson County, Illinois.
Illinois State Police officials said the crash happened on the Interstate 24 westbound exit ramp to Interstate 57 southbound on Thursday, Nov. 14 around 1:58 a.m.
Driver Chance D. Morris, 33 from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, lost control of the vehicle and left the road.
Officials said the vehicle overturned and the tanker trailer began to leak.
The contents of the spill were contained by Marion and Lake of Egypt Fire Departments.
Morris was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.