First Alert Thursday Outlook

We are slowly coming out of our deep freeze, with a gradual moderating trend. Unfortunately, this will be a very slow process…and will be interrupted by a couple of weak cold fronts dropping in from the northwest. The first will be overnight, and this will keep us dry and chilly (below average) tonight and Friday. We could also have some stratus clouds sneak in from the north Friday….which are not showing up on our forecast models. In any event….we should stay dry and cool (but not as cold) as we get into the weekend.