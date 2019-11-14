First Alert Thursday Outlook

We are slowly coming out of our deep freeze, with a gradual moderating trend. Unfortunately, this will be a very slow process…and will be interrupted by a couple of weak cold fronts dropping in from the northwest. The first will be overnight, and this will keep us dry and chilly (below average) tonight and Friday. We could also have some stratus clouds sneak in from the north Friday….which are not showing up on our forecast models. In any event….we should stay dry and cool (but not as cold) as we get into the weekend.
Another slightly stronger cold front is now indicated for Sunday. This will bring more clouds and even a few light showers….but the chance of measureable rain looks pretty low right now. But this front will again slow our warming trend early next week. By mid-week it looks like we’ll sneak into the 50s. Our next significant weather system looks to be about next Friday. Too far away to pin-point, but this system looks a little stronger and wetter….will have to watch for heavier downpours and possible thunderstorm issues.