Everyday Hero: Danny Hollowell

“I tried everything that was wrong, and the Lord told me one day ‘son, you always run and dive into what’s wrong, why don’t you try wading into something that’s right,” said Hollowell. “So I get my feet wet a little bit everyday trying to get closer to him. And he is amazing. I watch people come here and say I can’t do that I’m a felon. Well I was too. God can open doors in your life that are just unbelievable.”