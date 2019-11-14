Discussion on scams, issues affecting veterans and seniors to be held in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A discussion on how to detect scams, prevent fraud and other issues affecting veterans and senior citizens will be held in Marion, Illinois on Thursday, Dec. 5.
The public forum will be held at the Marion American Legion Post 147 at 1 p.m.
The discussion will be hosted by Williamson County State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti.
Zanotti said the discussion will also include the newly formed Veterans Court in Williamson County.
Members of the Marion American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), local chapters of Illinois AmVets and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and the public are invited to attend the discussion.
