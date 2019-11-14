Committee to hold first meeting on U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge improvements

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The committee will hold its first meeting on improvements to the U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge.
The U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge Project Citizens Advisory/Environmental Justice Committee is scheduled to meet from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 14.
They will meet at the Fort Jefferson Welcome Center in Wickliffe, Ky.
The 28-member group was established by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration and the Illinois Department of Transportation.
“This committee is a group of people and stakeholders who represent the community and provide comments and advice to the project team,” said KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat. “While the public is welcome to attend this organizational meeting, the opportunity for public participation will be limited during the initial organizational effort.”
They will provide direction on the ongoing preliminary design and environmental study phase for future improvement options for the bridge.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.