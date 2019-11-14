Caruthersville police search for driver who left scene of crash

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Caruthersville, Missouri are searching for a driver they say left the scene of a crash.
Police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning on Nov. 14 at the intersection of Truman and Westwood.
The suspect vehicle is possibly a silver or light colored Mercury Grand Marquis or similar type car.
Police said the suspect vehicle should have significant damage to the front grill and bumper area.
Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Caruthersville Police Department at 573-333-0216 or 573-333-2121.
