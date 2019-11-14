Carbondale police investigating home invasion

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a home invasion in which the victims were held at gunpoint.
According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 900 block of East Park Street around 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13.
They said that around 5:30 p.m., two suspects entered the home, one of which pulled out a handgun, and demanded money. The suspects stole property and then ran in an unknown direction.
The first suspect was described as a man around 6-feet tall, 25 years old, with an athletic build. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and dark jeans and had a hat on and a hood pulled up. He had a small, gray semi-automatic handgun.
The second suspect was described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 20 years old. He was wearing a dark or black hoodie with jeans and the hood pulled up.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS.
