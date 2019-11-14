Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hits milestone, improvements near

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Federal Aviation Administration names the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport a primary airport.
So, what does that mean?
It means more money for the airport and what could be a better flying experience for passengers.
One passenger said she is looking forward to the improvements and even has an idea of her own.
Charlotte Angles has many reasons why she loves Cape Regional Airport.
“It’s so convenient, you know, I can be home within an hour,” said Angles.
This month, the airport hit a huge milestone, a milestone that will bring in $850,000 more each year.
“We will now see a guaranteed one million dollars annual as a result of being a primary airport,” said Bruce Loy, airport manager
A primary airport is one that hits 10,000 passengers annually and Cape Regional did just that. Now that the airport will have some more money to space, Angles has an idea.
“Well you know, once we go through security, the security area is very tiny and there’s no ability to use the restroom or even get a drink of water. So, it would be great if they could make some improvements to the security area,” said Angles.
Loy said this extra money makes it easier to build a new terminal and an air traffic control tower. He even shared the same idea as Angles.
“We are going to have to do something this terminal. The security holding area is very small, and it doesn’t have restrooms,” said Loy.
Angles said she is looking forward to the much need improvements.
“Well of course anything that would increase safety is something I’m for, for-sure,” said Angles.
Loy said the next step is to come up with a terminal master plan.
