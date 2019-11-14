Cape Girardeau family and 2 other families earn Angels in Adoption Award.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - On Nov. 14, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), co-chair of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption (CCA), met with Missouri families who are being recognized as Angels in Adoption for their significant contributions to adoption and foster care.
The families being honored are the Allen-Parker family, from Cape Girardeau, the Akin family, from Chesterfield, and the Holden family, from Joplin.
Blunt released the following statement after the visit:
“It was an honor to spend time with the Akin, Holden, and Allen-Parker families and hear about their experiences with adoption. As an adoptive dad myself, I know how much joy welcoming a child into your home can bring. These families not only opened their hearts to children who deserved a loving home, but they are passionate advocates for helping more children find their forever home. I’m proud to see their dedication will be recognized at the annual Angels in Adoption event.”
Blunt has championed legislation to make adoption more affordable, help ensure adoptive families have the support they need, and improve the inter-country adoption process.
As chairman of the appropriations subcommittee that funds the Department of Health and Human Services, Blunt worked to improve performance in finding permanent homes for children in foster care through adoption or legal guardianship.
Blunt and CCA co-chair U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Mn.) have introduced legislation recognizing November as National Adoption Month and November 23 as National Adoption Day.
Each year, Members of Congress nominate families and individuals who have made a difference in improving the life of a child, through adoption or foster care, to be honored as Angels in Adoption.
