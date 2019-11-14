Cape Girardeau family and 2 other families earn Angels in Adoption Award.

“It was an honor to spend time with the Akin, Holden, and Allen-Parker families and hear about their experiences with adoption. As an adoptive dad myself, I know how much joy welcoming a child into your home can bring. These families not only opened their hearts to children who deserved a loving home, but they are passionate advocates for helping more children find their forever home. I’m proud to see their dedication will be recognized at the annual Angels in Adoption event.”