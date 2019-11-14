Another cold night ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a few clouds stream across the Heartland this afternoon. Even with the clouds, temperatures are running a few degrees warmer than expected. Temperatures this evening will begin to cool down once the cloud cover moves out. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 20s.
Friday will be sunny and cold. Highs will only reach the lower to middle 40s. For those heading out to watch football Friday night, temperatures will be around freezing at kickoff and fall into the 20s during the games.
Right now the weekend look chilly but for the most part dry. There may be a few isolated showers on Sunday but right now it appears most of the area will remain dry.
