Your comments are welcome as SIU seeks reaccreditation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Officials with Southern Illinois University Carbondale want to hear from you.
The university is seeking reaffirmation of accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC)
Faculty, staff, students, alumni and the community are welcome to provide comments on the university and its academic programs to HLC.
The HLC accredits degree-granting post-secondary educational institutions for 19 states including Illinois.
University officials said the last time the school went through the accreditation was 2009-2010.
An on-site visit from HLC is set for February 17, 2010.
Officials said comments sent to HLC are referred to as “Third Party Comments” and should address substantive matters related to the university’s quality or its academic programs.
Anyone interested may sumbit comments using an online form or mailed to the following address:
Third-Party Comment on Southern Illinois University CarbondaleHigher Learning Commission230 South LaSalle Street, Suite 7-500Chicago, IL 60604-1411
Comments are due one month before the Higher Learning Commission’s on-site visit.
HLC will compile all comments into a report that will be sent to a review team and the university before the on-site visit.
A draft of the university’s “Assurance Argument” or self-study report is also available for review.
More information on the university’s accreditation process and related material is at hlcaccreditation.siu.edu/, by phone at 618/453-7653 or email at apap@siu.edu.
