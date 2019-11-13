What you need to know Nov. 13

After a frosty morning for some, a warmer afternoon is ahead. (Source: Robert Thomas)
By Jasmine Adams | November 13, 2019 at 4:14 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 4:14 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Wednesday, Nov. 13.

First Alert Forecast

Another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the teens.

Lisa Michaels says we are not dealing with strong winds out of the north to make us feel even colder.

Black ice is still possible on some roads.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies today and slightly warmer temps than yesterday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Winds will be picking up from the south during the afternoon hours making it feel like the 20s outside.

Dry conditions look to stay with us through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures will slowly warm up day by day. We should see the 50s again by early next week.

