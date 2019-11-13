Trials begins for suspect charged in 2017 officer-involved shooting

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The trial of Demarcus Owens began in New Madrid County, Missouri on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
According to court records, Owens faces charges of assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon.
These charges stem from an attempted traffic stop on Highway 60 when a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop the vehicle Owens was in for failure to have a front license plate.
The vehicle did not stop and slide off the road during a chase. Owens and his associates ran from the vehicle on foot.
Owens opened fire on the trooper, who then returned fire. Owens and two others were arrested and charged.
