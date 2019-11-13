3 teens injured in crash, driver hit black ice and struck a tree

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Icy conditions are being blamed for a crash in St. Francois County, Missouri on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said it happened around 8 p.m. on Old Vandergriff road.
Officials said a 17-year-old driver hit a patch of black ice, ran off the road and hit a tree.
Two passengers, ages 16 and 17, were seriously injured.
Another 16-year-old passenger came away with moderate injuries.
One passenger was airlifted to a hospital and the others were taken by ambulance.
