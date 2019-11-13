State of Illinois seeks additional assistance for flood recovery

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The State of Illinois is seeking additional recovery assistance following the historic flooding in 2019.
The State is seeking more assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration to help homeowners and business owners along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers.
Governor JB Pritzker submitted a formal request to the SBA seeking a disaster declaration.
If approved, an SBA declaration would pave the way for low-interest, long-term loans for homeowners, renters and business owners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters would also be eligible to apply for loans to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
Businesses and private non-profit organizations would be eligible to apply for loans to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
“While we are disappointed that our request for FEMA assistance was denied, we must move quickly to secure assistance for flood survivors,” said Acting IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “We are approaching the winter months. Residents and business owners who need repairs to their homes are running out of time. These river communities have been waiting for more than three months to receive help from the federal government. We are hopeful for an expedited approval from the SBA so that communities can begin to heal.”
For individuals and homeowners who still need immediate assistance in the wake of floods, the State of Illinois has a website dedicated to helping flood survivors.
You can click here for mortgage assistance, emergency housing and debris removal.
To be eligible for an SBA declaration, at least 25 homes and/or businesses in a county must sustain major, uninsured losses of 40 percent or more.
After reviewing the results of a joint preliminary damage assessment, state officials believe that Stephenson, Rock Island, Jersey and Alexander Counties would meet the SBA criteria for a disaster declaration.
If approved, this would also make the following counties eligible for disaster loans and assistance: Jo Daviess, Winnebago, Carroll, Ogle, Whiteside, Henry, Mercer, Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin, Madison, Union and Pulaski.
The SBA request was filed the same day FEMA denied an Illinois appeal for assistance.
On October 18, the state submitted an appeal of FEMA’s earlier denial of assistance to help residents.
Under federal rules, the state cannot submit another appeal for federal assistance; however, the state could request a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.