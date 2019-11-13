2 seriously injured in rollover crash in Butler Co., Mo.

Crash seriously injures 2 in Butler Co., Mo.
By Jasmine Adams | November 13, 2019 at 5:08 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 6:22 AM

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash west of Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Tuesday, Nov. 12 just before 9 p.m.

The driver, 19-year-old Michael D. Bohannon of Doniphan, and passenger, 18-year-old Preston H. Blocker of Poplar Bluff, were headed east on County Road 467.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said Bohannon ran off the road in a 2009 Mercury Murano.

The vehicle struck a driveway and overturned.

Officials said both were taken to an area medical center.

Neither was wearing a seat belt.

Officials said the vehicle was totaled.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.