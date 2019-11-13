Road closure in Graves Co., Ky. due to semi truck removal

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A road between Reidland and Symsonia, Kentucky will be closed for a few hours on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The closure is to allow a towing company and clean up crews to remove a semi truck that went off a section of KY 131/Said Rd. in Graves County.
This is near the intersection with Granny Ln. just north of Symsonia and south of the Graves-McCracken County Line.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), due to the use of equipment during the off-loading process the road will be closed to all traffic at this site.
The closure is expected to last four hours.
There will be no marked detour.
Drivers are asked to self-detour by using KY 348 and KY 450/Oaks Rd.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.