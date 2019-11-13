Paducah man arrested for burglary and mischief

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - James Guess, 52, of Goodman Street, was taken into custody on Nov. 12, early morning after he tried to break into the home of an elderly Paducah woman and was found, partially naked and under the influence of some type of drug, in the foyer of Paducah Power System.
The 93-year-old victim called police at 12:57 a.m. and reported a man was yelling and trying to break into her home in the 100 block of North 16th Street.
Officers found the window of the front door broken and a knife, which they believe had been used to try to pry the door open, on the ground.
Officers found two more windows broken, along with other damage to the woman’s home, and a window broken out of her vehicle, which was parked in the driveway.
On the front porch and in the driveway, officers found several items, including a boot and a hat, that did not belong to the woman.
Officers began searching the area.
At the back entrance of BB&T Bank, 1601 Broadway, officers found a pair of pants containing a wallet belonging to James Guess.
On the side of the building, officers found a second boot and a broken flower pot that had been used in an attempt to break into the bank.
Officers followed tracks in the snow. They found a man, identified as Guess, in the foyer of Paducah Power System, 1500 Broadway.
He was not wearing pants or shoes. A jacket he was carrying had broken glass in the pockets.
Guess was transported to Baptist Health Paducah due to his level of impairment.
He was cited on charges of first-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and hospitalized.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.