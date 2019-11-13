Paducah, Ky. Fire Department Coat Drive plans to get coats to kids who need them

“If kids don’t have coats, they’re not warm, they don’t go to the bus stop they don’t go to school," said Fuchs. "If they don’t go to school, they don’t get educated. If they don’t get educated their likelihood of a beneficial future is slim to none. This is the future of Paducah for us. This is our community. We are there to take care of them, so this is something that we take a lot of pride in and I know that the kids appreciate it.”