Not as cold but still well below average

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We finally got above freezing this afternoon, but temperatures are running well below average. This evening we will see a few clouds as a weak front moves into the area. Temperatures this evening will fall into the 20s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 20.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and continued cold. Highs will reach the lower to middle 40s. Winds will not be too strong, but the wind chill will still remain in the 30s most of the day.
Temperatures will warm slightly as we head into the weekend. Right now, we look to remain dry through that time period as well. By next week we finally see temperatures approach average for this time of the year.
