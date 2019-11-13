“Normal” November temperatures won’t arrive until next week

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies expected this evening into the overnight hours. Lows will be cold, but we won’t break any record lows tonight like the past two nights. Lows will dip into the lower to mid 20s. There will be some passing clouds on Thursday, and highs will break the 40 degree mark in most areas. The weather continues to look very quiet for the next several days, with very little precipitation chances. More seasonable weather expected to arrive by the middle of next week.